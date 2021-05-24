Bharat Parenterals jumps on bagging manufacturing licence for Favipiravir

Bharat Parenterals was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 406.20 after the pharma company said it received the regulatory license and authorization for the manufacturing and marketing Favipiravir oral suspension 100mg/ml.

Bharat Parenterals has received the license and authorization from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi for the manufacturing and marketing of Favipiravir oral suspension 100mg/mi, which will be used for treatment of COVID 19 disease.

The product patent has been already filed under fast track approval. Bharat Parenterals is the first Indian company to receive the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir oral suspension 100mg/mi.

India reported 27,20,716 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,03,720 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. In last 24 hours, India recorded 2,22,315 new cases and registered 4,454 deaths.

Gujarat-based Bharat Parenterals is a pharmaceutical company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 33% fall in net profit to Rs 5.41 crore on a 33% decline in net sales to Rs 49.55 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

