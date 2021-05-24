Bharat Parenterals jumps on bagging manufacturing licence for Favipiravir

-
ALSO READ
Vivimed Labs hits the roof after Govt nod for Favipiravir
Bajaj Healthcare soars on launching Favipiravir tablets for COVID-19 treatment
Bajaj Healthcare launches "Favijaj" (Favipiravir) for treatment of Covid-19
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signs licensing agreement with Eli Lilly
Torrent Pharmaceuticals enters into licensing agreement with Eli Lilly
-
Bharat Parenterals was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 406.20 after the pharma company said it received the regulatory license and authorization for the manufacturing and marketing Favipiravir oral suspension 100mg/ml.Bharat Parenterals has received the license and authorization from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi for the manufacturing and marketing of Favipiravir oral suspension 100mg/mi, which will be used for treatment of COVID 19 disease.
The product patent has been already filed under fast track approval. Bharat Parenterals is the first Indian company to receive the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir oral suspension 100mg/mi.
India reported 27,20,716 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,03,720 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. In last 24 hours, India recorded 2,22,315 new cases and registered 4,454 deaths.
Gujarat-based Bharat Parenterals is a pharmaceutical company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 33% fall in net profit to Rs 5.41 crore on a 33% decline in net sales to Rs 49.55 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU