JTEKT India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2021.

JTEKT India Ltd spiked 17.40% to Rs 112.65 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26828 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd soared 15.68% to Rs 1473.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19491 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd surged 11.89% to Rs 299.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76709 shares in the past one month.

Dollar Industries Ltd rose 10.24% to Rs 298.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5380 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd spurt 9.76% to Rs 1087.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40655 shares in the past one month.

