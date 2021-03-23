Cipla partners SIGA for novel antibacterial drugs

Cipla Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies announced a strategic partnership to support innovation and provide access to novel antibacterial drugs against biothreats.

Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA, Inc., an affiliate of Cipla and SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, announced entering into a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against biothreats.

The World Health Organization has declared that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity which puts at risk the effective prevention and treatment of a wide range of infections.

SIGA has secured and successfully managed multiple contracts awarded by the US government over a period of more than 10 years that provide for the development and procurement of up to approximately $1 billion for the supply and re-supply of TPOXX in the Strategic National Stockpile. In addition, SIGA brings expertise in developing and improving US-based supply chains to enable robust delivery of medical countermeasures to the U.S. Government.

Cipla is committed to addressing the AMR challenge and owns and markets the novel antibiotic ZEMDRI (Plazomicin) injection in the United States.

On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit surged 112.8% to Rs 752.51 crore on 21.7% rise in net sales to Rs 5,154.17 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Cipla added 0.19% to Rs 774.25 on BSE. Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on complex generics, and deepening its portfolio in the markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)