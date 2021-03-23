Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 65.18 points or 1.56% at 4243.65 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 7.18%), Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd (up 6.22%),MSTC Ltd (up 6.2%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (up 4.23%), Redington India Ltd (up 4.2%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 3.68%), Shankara Building Products Ltd (up 3.46%), and Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (up 3.37%).

On the other hand, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 4.12%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.38%), and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (down 1.61%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 166.01 or 0.33% at 49937.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.4% at 14794.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.19 points or 0.89% at 20803.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.92 points or 0.82% at 6889.83.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 604 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)