Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 38.18 points or 1.5% at 2583.76 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 7.4%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.96%),K E C International Ltd (up 2.98%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 1.58%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.32%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.83%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.53%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.91%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.83%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.8%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 166.01 or 0.33% at 49937.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.4% at 14794.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.19 points or 0.89% at 20803.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.92 points or 0.82% at 6889.83.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 604 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

