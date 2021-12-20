Home First Finance Company India allots 26,792 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 26,792 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on December 17, 2021 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under ESOP II Scheme of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 17,51,20,102 consisting of 8,75,60,051 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,51,73,686 consisting of 8,75,86,843 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

