Lupin allots 53,374 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 53374 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,83,93,732 consisting 45,41,96,866 equity shares of 2/- each.

