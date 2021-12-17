IRB Infrastructure Developers receives LoA for road project in Uttar Pradesh

IRB Infrastructure Developers has emerged as the selected Bidder for the Project of Development of Access Controlled Six Lane (Expandable to Eight Lane) Greenfield 'Ganga Expressway' [Group-I, from Km 7+900 (Village: Bijoli, DisH: Meerut) to Km 137+600, (Village: Nagla Barah, DisH: Budaun), Design length 129.700 Km] in the State of Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP and have received Letter of Award (LOA) dated 16 December 2021 from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Project length - 129.7 km Project cost - Rs 6555 crore

The total order book of the Company now stands at Rs. 19,210 crore including construction order book of Rs. 12,677 crore - providing revenue visibility of next three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)