Cipla, Siemens, telecom stocks in spotlight

Cipla's consolidated net profit rose 20.85% to Rs 577.91 crore on 8.46% rise in total income to Rs 4,411.61 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Siemens reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 250.10 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 57.03% to Rs 1,417.90 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Telecom stocks will be in focus as the hearing in Supreme Court on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues will be held today, 10 August 2020.

Container Corporation of India's consolidated net profit dropped 75.16% to Rs 60.61 crore on 27.36% fall in total income to Rs 1,251.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

REC's consolidated net profit rose 22.29% to Rs 1,845.30 crore on 20.44% rise in total income to Rs 8,450.36 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Punjab & Sind Bank reported net loss of Rs 116.89 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 30.28 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 12.67% to Rs 1,954.39 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Amber Enterprises India reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.45 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 61.22 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 78.87% to Rs 262.49 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shipping Corporation of India reported consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 22.39% to Rs 1,197.82 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Andhra Paper reported net loss of Rs 25.08 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 61.01 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 66.53% to Rs 124.08 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

