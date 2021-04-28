Cipla signs licensing agreement with MSD

-
For manufacture and distribution of Molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral drug for treatment of COVID-19Cipla announced that it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc. Kenilworth, NJ., USA for the manufacturing and distribution of Molnupiravir, the investigational oral antiviral drug currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19. MSD is developing Molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. This agreement is a part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to treatments for patients affected by the pandemic.
As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture, market and distribute Molnupiravir in India and more than 100 low and middle income countries. Cipla's extensive geographical and commercial footprint will help make this therapy accessible to more patients and markets.
Molnupiravir (EIDD-2801/MK-4482) is an investigational, orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleotide analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. Molnupiravir has been shown to be active in several models of SARS-CoV-2, including for prophylaxis, treatment and prevention of transmission, as well as SARS-CoV-1 and MERS. EIDD-2801 was invented at Drug Innovations at Emory (DRIVE), LLC, a not-for-profit biotechnology company wholly owned by Emory University.
