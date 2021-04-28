Hero MotoCorp announces price list of 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp announced that the Harley Davidson 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle, which was globally revealed on 22 February 2021, will be available in India soon at a starting price of Rs 16.90 lakh.
The detailed price list of Model Year 2021 H-D motorcycles:
MODEL NAME - PRICE INR (EX-SHOWROOM) IRON 883 - 10,11,000 FORTY-EIGHTTM - 11,75,000 SOFTAILTM STANDARD - 15,25,000 STREET BOBTM - 15,99,000 FAT BOBTM 114 - 16,75,000 PAN AMERICATM 1250 - 16,90,000 PAN AMERICATM 1250 SPECIAL - 19,99,000 FAT BOYTM 114 - 20,90,000 HERITAGE CLASSIC - 21,49,000 ELECTRA GLIDETM STANDARD - 24,99,000 ROAD KINGTM - 26,99,000 STREET GLIDETM SPECIAL - 31,99,000 ROAD GLIDETM SPECIAL - 34,99,000
