Operator declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG project

Oil India announced that due to the evolving security situation at the Palma area (North of Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique), TOTAL (the Operator of Area 1 Mozambique LNG Project) has evacuated all the Mozambique LNG project personnel and contractors from the Project area. Subsequently, Operator has declared Force Majeure. Oil India is closely monitoring the situation.

OIL is a Sponsor in Area 1 Block, through its 40% shareholding in BREML, which holds a 10% Participating Interest in Area 1.

The remaining 60% shares in BREML are held by ONGC Videsh.

The Project is Operated by Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limitada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Total SE, with 26.5 percent working interest. Co-venturers include ENH Rovuma ea Um, S. A. (15 percent), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Limited (20 percent), ONGC Videsh Rovuma Limited (10 percent), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited (10 percent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B. V. (10 percent), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5 percent).

