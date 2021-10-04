Cipla to sell two diabetes products of Eli Lilly in India

Cipla announced that Eli Lilly and Company (India) and the company announced its strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly's Diabetes products - Humalog [Insulin Lispro I.

P. (rDNA Origin) injection] and Trulicity™ (Dulaglutide).

As a part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the aforesaid two Lilly Diabetes products - Humalog & Trulicity& trade; to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products.

Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)