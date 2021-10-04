Cipla to sell two diabetes products of Eli Lilly in India

-
ALSO READ
Biocon rises after USFDA approves insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar product
Cipla gains on licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for Covid drug baricitinib
Bajaj Healthcare soars on applying for COVID drug patent
Alembic announces receipt of USFDA approval for Testosterone Topical Solution
Natco Pharma signs pact with Eli Lilly for COVID drug in India
-
Cipla announced that Eli Lilly and Company (India) and the company announced its strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly's Diabetes products - Humalog [Insulin Lispro I.
P. (rDNA Origin) injection] and Trulicity™ (Dulaglutide).
As a part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the aforesaid two Lilly Diabetes products - Humalog & Trulicity& trade; to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals.
Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products.
Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU