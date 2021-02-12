Civil Aviation Ministry Raises Limits On Domestic Airfares By 10-30%

Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10% to 30%. These new limits would remain in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders, the ministry said. While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights in May last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.

The first such band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. The lower limit for the first band was increased on Thursday from Rs 2000 to Rs 2200. The upper limit in this band was set at Rs 7800, which was set at Rs 6000 earlier.

