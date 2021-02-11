Government Confident of Achieving Lower Level Of Fiscal Deficit In Next Fiscal Says Chief Economic Adviser

The government is confident of achieving a much lower level of fiscal deficit in the next fiscal, stated Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India. According to a latest update from the Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII), He highlighted that the reform measures delineated in the various phases of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced last year have culminated in the crescendo of the Union Budget. It's a far-sighted budget which has laid the background for ushering in higher growth in the years to come.

The government is assured on under-promising and over-delivering on the key challenges facing the country, Subramanian added. The government is confident of achieving a much lower level of fiscal deficit in the next fiscal, he stated, as compared to what has been stated in the budget buttressed by improved tax buoyancy expected next year. The 137% increase in healthcare spending takes care of both the preventive and curative sides and is indeed an accurate representation.

