India Total Active COVID Caseload Sees A Sharp Decline

The country's total Active Caseload has seen a sharp decline, falling to 1.35 lakh (1,35,926) today, according to ministry of health. The total positive cases of the country now comprise only 1.25% of the total cases. The day on day change of active cases in the last few weeks shows a consistent decline. The distribution of new cases in India in the last 24 hours shows a positive picture with only 1 State reporting over 1000 cases while the rest of the States and UTs reporting less than 1000 new cases. 4 States/UTs have not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours. The distribution of daily deaths among States/UTs in the last 24 hours, also reflects a significant decline in the daily deaths with 18 States/UTs not reporting any new deaths in the last 24 hours. 13 States/UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths. 9,309 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. 15,858 new recoveries were registered in the same period.
National Recovery rate (97.32%) continues to be one of the highest globally. The continued high rise in the recoveries has led to progressively improving national Recovery Rate. The total recovered cases are 1,05,89,230. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,04,53,304. As on 12thFebruary, 2021, till 8 AM, more than75 lakh (75,05,010) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.
