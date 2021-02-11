India's Wheat Use Seen At Record 96.5 Million Says USDA

According to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) update for the month of February 2021, the world 2020/21 wheat consumption outlook is increased 9.8 million tons to 769.3 million, mostly on higher feed and residual use for China and increased food, seed, and industrial (FSI) use for India.

India's FSI is raised 3.5 million tons to a record 96.5 million as government stocks data indicate greater disappearance than previously estimated. This is likely the result of the inclusion of wheat products in India's government food assistance programs to address economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)