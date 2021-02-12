Currency With Public Rises 11.80% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 18403416 crores as on January 29th 2021, recording a rise of 10.2% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2707084 crores, up 11.80% over the year.

Demand deposits with banks were up 14.1% at Rs 1814389 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 9.5% at Rs 13838721 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 7.3% on year to Rs 11436853 crores.

