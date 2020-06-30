Mewat Zinc standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Mewat Zinc declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.28% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.200.40 -50 1.122.01 -44 OPM %10.007.50 -4.462.49 - PBDT0.020.03 -33 0.050.05 0 PBT0.020.03 -33 0.050.05 0 NP0.010.02 -50 0.040.04 0
