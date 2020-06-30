Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 9.40 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 88.24% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.74% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 25.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.4011.2525.2231.030.746.585.597.440.170.802.072.760.040.681.562.260.060.511.191.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)