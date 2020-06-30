Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 2.63% in the December 2019 quarter
Engineers India climbs after Q3 PAT rises 20% YoY
Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 535.07% in the December 2019 quarter
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 94.96% in the March 2020 quarter
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 81.98% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 9.40 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers declined 88.24% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.74% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 25.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.4011.25 -16 25.2231.03 -19 OPM %0.746.58 -5.597.44 - PBDT0.170.80 -79 2.072.76 -25 PBT0.040.68 -94 1.562.26 -31 NP0.060.51 -88 1.191.67 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU