NLC India standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NLC India standalone net profit rises 0.26% in the September 2018 quarter
Bartronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.26 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Silver Oak (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
NLC India standalone net profit declines 86.55% in the June 2018 quarter
Schablona India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 1873.82 croreNet profit of NLC India rose 5.00% to Rs 329.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 313.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1873.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1706.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1873.821706.48 10 OPM %29.7023.75 -PBDT667.66465.30 43 PBT489.38274.00 79 NP329.49313.80 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU