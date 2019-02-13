NLC India standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 1873.82 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 5.00% to Rs 329.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 313.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1873.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1706.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1873.821706.48 10 OPM %29.7023.75 -PBDT667.66465.30 43 PBT489.38274.00 79 NP329.49313.80 5

