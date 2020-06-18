Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit rises 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.36% to Rs 169.48 croreNet profit of Clariant Chemicals (India) rose 93.33% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 169.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 173.22% to Rs 50.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 757.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 718.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales169.48184.95 -8 757.28718.75 5 OPM %7.467.75 -7.905.80 - PBDT35.5118.63 91 105.6858.18 82 PBT25.5911.46 123 66.4429.02 129 NP15.377.95 93 50.7118.56 173
