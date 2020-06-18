Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 8.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.27% to Rs 1041.92 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 8.92% to Rs 170.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.27% to Rs 1041.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1323.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.05% to Rs 705.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 742.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.42% to Rs 5095.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5564.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

