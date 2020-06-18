Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 87.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 29.55 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 87.66% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.23% to Rs 13.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 112.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

29.5526.33112.8296.763.6222.3716.1113.982.517.2924.0118.780.905.5817.6712.210.584.7013.2210.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)