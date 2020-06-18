Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 87.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 29.55 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 87.66% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.23% to Rs 13.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 112.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.5526.33 12 112.8296.76 17 OPM %3.6222.37 -16.1113.98 - PBDT2.517.29 -66 24.0118.78 28 PBT0.905.58 -84 17.6712.21 45 NP0.584.70 -88 13.2210.23 29
