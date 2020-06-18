JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 8.92% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.37% to Rs 739.61 crore

Net Loss of ITD Cementation India reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 739.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 589.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.28% to Rs 43.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 2860.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3170.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales739.61589.95 25 2860.713170.45 -10 OPM %11.38-0.06 -10.3310.17 - PBDT59.53-19.60 LP 197.51216.95 -9 PBT34.24-38.25 LP 101.02134.50 -25 NP-5.46-35.28 85 43.1681.87 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 09:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU