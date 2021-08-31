Gyscoal Alloys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Brooks Laboratories Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, Shubham Polyspin Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 2.79 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd tumbled 6.60% to Rs 114.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35382 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd crashed 6.55% to Rs 9.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9480 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd dropped 6.14% to Rs 120. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23886 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd fell 5.47% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34182 shares in the past one month.

