Essar Shipping deploys two vessels for rice export to Bangladesh

Essar Shipping today said two of its handysize vessels Tvisha and Tuhina weighing 13,000 DWT, have been engaged in exports of rice from India to Bangladesh as per the recent bilateral - trade agreement signed between the two neighbouring countries.

As per the agreement, Bangladesh is set to buy 150,000 tonnes of rice from India. It would be first such bilateral deal in the last three years.

