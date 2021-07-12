Essar Shipping deploys two vessels for rice export to Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Essar Shipping reports standalone net loss of Rs 70.60 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Shreyas Shipping gains on signing memorandum for sale of container vessel
Hong Kong Market extends losses to seventh day
Shipping Corporation of India seeks approval for disposal of non-core assets
-
Essar Shipping today said two of its handysize vessels Tvisha and Tuhina weighing 13,000 DWT, have been engaged in exports of rice from India to Bangladesh as per the recent bilateral - trade agreement signed between the two neighbouring countries.
As per the agreement, Bangladesh is set to buy 150,000 tonnes of rice from India. It would be first such bilateral deal in the last three years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU