Volumes soar at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29012 shares

Indigo Paints Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 December 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29012 shares. The stock gained 5.63% to Rs.141.75. Volumes stood at 35053 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 8904 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1936 shares. The stock increased 12.38% to Rs.2,182.80. Volumes stood at 600 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 73503 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18906 shares. The stock gained 3.92% to Rs.1,450.20. Volumes stood at 16091 shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.81% to Rs.471.40. Volumes stood at 54304 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd notched up volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.50% to Rs.511.50. Volumes stood at 6.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)