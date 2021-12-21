CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 40%

The offer received bids for 1.48 crore shares as against 3.75 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of CMS Info Systems received bids for 1,48,90,683 shares as against 3,75,60,975 shares on offer on Tuesday (21 December 2021), according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 0.40 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (21 December 2021) and it will close on Thursday (23 December 2021). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 205 - 216 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of offer for sale (OFS) comprising of Rs 1,100 crore by issuing 5.37 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at lower price band of Rs 205 and 5.09 crore equity shares at upper price band of Rs 216. The company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares, including to enhance visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers. The promoter shareholding will decline to 65.59% stake from 100%, post issue.

Ahead of the IPO, CMS Info Systems on Monday, 20 December 2021 finalized allocation of 1,52,77,777 equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 216 per share, aggregating to Rs 3,29,99,99,832.

CMS Info Systems is India's largest cash management company based on number of ATM points and number of retail pick-up points as of March 2021, as well as one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on number of ATM points as of March 2021. India is the third largest ATM market in the world based on the number of installed ATMs.

For FY2021, total currency throughput of the company, or the total value of the currency passing through all its ATM and retail cash management businesses of the company, amounted to Rs 9,15,886 crore. The business includes installing, maintaining, and managing assets and technology solutions on end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long term contracts. CMS Info Systems also caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail, and e-commerce companies in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.47 crore and sales of Rs 626.29 crore for the five months ended August 2021.

