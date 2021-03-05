Coal India declares second interim dividend

The state-run coal major said its board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2020-21.
Shares of Coal India fell 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 150.60 on the BSE, extending decline for second day. The stock has lost 2.74% in two sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 154.85 on 3 March 2021.
At the ruling market price, the dividend yields works out to 3.32%. The company has fixed 16 March 2020 as the record date for the dividend.
In the past one year, the Coal India stock has tumbled 14.96% while the benchmark Sensex has added 30.94% during the same period.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.
The PSU miner posted a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 21,708.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
