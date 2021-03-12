CL Educate Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AGI Infra Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd and Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2021.

CL Educate Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 84.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3947 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 71.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5023 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd soared 14.74% to Rs 171.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32017 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd added 12.00% to Rs 46.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55142 shares in the past one month.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd spurt 11.19% to Rs 48.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29633 shares in the past one month.

