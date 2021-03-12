Blue Dart hits 52-week high; delivers 18% in five days

Blue Dart Express climbed 2.55% to Rs 5493.80, extending its winning run to fifth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Blue Dart rallied 18.5% in five trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 4636.65 on 4 March 2021. The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,526.25 in intraday today. The counter is up 195% from its 52-week low of Rs 1860 posted on 17 August 2020.

In last one-month, Blue Dart added 19.37% compared with a 8.87% rise in S&P BSE Small Cap index.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 79.354. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 4404.20 and 4107.06 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company. It offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 35,000 locations in India.

On a consolidated basis, Blue Dart posted a net profit of Rs 95.32 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 31.9 crore registered in Q3 FY20. Net sales rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 1037 crore in Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)