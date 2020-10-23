Coal India Ltd in demand

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.75, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% jump in NIFTY and a 1.36% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.75, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 1.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2432.5, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.05, up 1.37% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 42.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% jump in NIFTY and a 1.36% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)