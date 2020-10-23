MRF Ltd soars 1.57%

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 63225.05, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.4% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 63225.05, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. MRF Ltd has risen around 13.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7864.15, up 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17521 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14744 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

