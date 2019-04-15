Coal India Ltd Surges 3.07%

Coal Ltd has added 1.06% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.05% rise in the SENSEX

Coal Ltd gained 3.07% today to trade at Rs 247.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.96% to quote at 11577.59. The index is up 3.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd increased 0.95% and Ltd added 0.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 17.87 % over last one year compared to the 13.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal Ltd has added 1.06% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36615 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 303 on 31 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 212 on 14 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)