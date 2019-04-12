Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Surfactants Ltd notched up volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17740 shares

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Essel Propack Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 April 2019.

Surfactants Ltd notched up volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17740 shares. The stock rose 1.09% to Rs.1,001.55. Volumes stood at 34767 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 36599 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6022 shares. The stock gained 1.19% to Rs.885.45. Volumes stood at 2380 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.44% to Rs.128.30. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 55536 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11033 shares. The stock gained 2.05% to Rs.1,499.30. Volumes stood at 14954 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 76437 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15786 shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.524.85. Volumes stood at 6285 shares in the last session.

Powered by Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)