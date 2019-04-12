Hindustan Copper Ltd eases for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 49.3, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 10.7% in and a 17.86% up 19.84% in the Metal index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.3, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11601.65. The Sensex is at 38629.11, up 0.06%. has gained around 0.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3067.45, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.02 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)