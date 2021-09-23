Coal India Ltd up for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.45, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.73% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% jump in NIFTY and a 164.42% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.45, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 22.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5524.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

