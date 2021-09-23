REC Ltd soars 1.7%

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.2, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.85% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.55% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.2, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. REC Ltd has risen around 7.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18152.1, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.55, up 1.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

