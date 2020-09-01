Coal India records 7% y-o-y growth in coal production in August

Offtake grows 9.3% y-o-y in August

Coal India announced the provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of August 2020 as under -

Coal production stood at 37.17 million tonnes in August 2020 compared to 34.70 million in August 2019, recording a growth of 7%. Coal offtake was 44.34 million tonnes in August 2020 compared to 40.57 million tonne in August 2019, recording a growth of 9.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)