M&M records 65% growth in tractor sales in August 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced its tractor sales numbers for August 2020.

Domestic sales in August 2020 were at 23,503 units, as against 13,871 units during August 2019.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during August 2020 were at 24,458 units, as against 14,817 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 955 units.

