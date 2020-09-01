JSW Energy receives revision in credit ratings

JSW Energy announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised the rating on long term bank facilities & debt instruments of the Company to 'CARE A+/Stable' from 'CARE AA- /Stable'.

Rating on short-term bank facilities & debt instruments of the Company is reaffirmed at 'CARE A1+'.

As per the CARE Press Release, the revision factors in recently announced plans of the Company to enter into renewable energy space, not factored in earlier by CARE Ratings.

