TVS Motor Company records 14% m-o-m growth in August

Sells 2.87 lakh units in August 2020

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 with 287,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 287,398 units in August 2020 as against 290,455 units registered in the month of August 2019.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 277,226 units in August 2020 as against 275,851 units in August 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 218,338 units in August 2020 as against 219,528 units in August 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 119,878 units in August 2020 as against 109,393 units in August 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 87,044 units in August 2020 as against 109,272 units in August 2019.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 68,347 units in the month of August 2020 as against 69,702 units in August 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 58,888 units in August 2020 as against 56,323 units in August 2019.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 10,172 units in August 2020 as against 14,604 units in August 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)