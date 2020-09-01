PNC Infratech signs concession agreement for NHAI project

PNC Infratech has signed the concession agreement for the following national highway project with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 31 August 2020:

Four-laning of Meerut - Nazibabad section of NH-119 (New NH-34) from design chainage Km 11+500 (Meerut) to 39.250 (Behsuma) and from km 79.500 (Bijnor) to 105.700 (Jalalabad), in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)

The bid project cost is Rs 1412 crore.

In the current financial year, the Company has executed concession agreements for four (4) national highway projects including the above project, to be executed on HAM model with NHAI for an aggregate Bid Project Cost of Rs. 6596.0 crore.

The Company has also executed agreements for two national highway projects on EPC mode with NHAI for a total contract value of Rs. 1547.8 crore, in the current financial yea

