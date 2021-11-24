Coal India, TVS Srichakra, KDDL in focus

Coal India has informed BSE that a meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on November 29, 2021, inter-alia, to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22, if any.

TVS Srichakra said that TVS Eurogrip has joined hands with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024).

KDDL has acquired 2,06,930 (20.69%) equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Kamla Tesio Dials (KTDL). Post the acquisition, shareholding of the company has increased from 49.10 % to 69.79 % and by virtue of this acquisition, KTDL has become subsidiary of the company.

Balaji Amines said that production in the DMF plant has started after carrying out all the rectifications. The DMF plant was shutdown on 6 October because of a minor incident.

