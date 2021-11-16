SBI Cards, Macrotech Developers, JSPL to be watched

SBI Cards and Payment Services said the company has approved the allotment of 5,000 Fixed Rate, Unsecured, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable, Senior, Listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to Rs. 500 crores on private placement basis.

Macrotech Developers said that the company has launched its qualified institutional placement on Monday. The floor price is set at Rs 1,184.70 per share.

JSPL said its steel production rose by 7% (Y-o-Y) to 6.24 lakh tonnes in October 2021 compared to 5.85 lakh tonnes during the same period in the previous year. However, JSPL's steel sales fell 1% (Y-o-Y) to 5.93 lakh tonnes in October 2021 over October 2020.

The Phoenix Mills (PML) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced a new joint venture to develop an office-led mixed-use asset in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Escorts said that its division Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective 21st November 2021. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants. There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation.

IIFL Wealth Management said that the meeting of the Resource Raising Committee of the company is scheduled to be held on 18 November 2021, to inter-alia consider the offer and issue of secured redeemable nonconvertible debentures upto Rs. 250 crores by the company on a private placement basis.

