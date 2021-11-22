RIL, Wipro, IRCTC, Havells India to be watched

RIL and Saudi Aramco on Friday (19 November 2021) decided to re-evaluate the proposed Investment by Aramco in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business in light of the RIL's new energy forays. Hence, the current application with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for segregating the O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn, RIL said in a statement.

Wipro will replace Bajaj Auto in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex effective Monday, 20 December 2021. Further, Biocon, Power Finance Corp, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and REC will be excluded from the S&P BSE 100 index and the S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 index. They will be replaced by Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, SRF and Max Financial Services. In the S&P BSE Bankex, Bank of Baroda will replace City Union Bank.

ONGC denied media reports suggesting that it was offering its prominent fields through Expression of Interest (EoI). In its clarification to the bourses on 18 November, ONGC said: "This release is in the context of the news carried in a certain segment of the media about ONGC offering its prominent fields through Expression of Interest (EoI). The 'news' about ONGC is incorrect. This release aims to clarify the position in this regard, in the interest of corporate governance of a listed company."

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the Ministry of Railways has conveyed the decision to resume the services of cooked food in trains.

Havells India has started commercial production of washing machines at its Ghiloth plant from 19th November 2021.

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Thursday announced that Brickwork Ratings India has revised rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'.

Sundaram Asset Management Company said that it has received the regulatory approval from SEBI to acquire the asset management business of Principal Asset Management (Principal India).

Laurus Labs said that it has signed an investment agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy to acquire 26.62% stake for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 46 crore.

Route Mobile announced that it has raised Rs 867.49 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The QIP opened on 8 November 2021 and closed on 12 November 2021. The floor price of the QIP issue was Rs 1,949.24 per equity share.

BASF on Friday announced that its holding company, BASF SE, Germany has signed an agreement with KaMin LLC / CADAM S.A for sale of its Kaolin minerals business globally.

Cadila Healthcare has received the final approval from the US-based drug regulatory body, United States Drug & Food Administration (USFDA) to market Decitabine Injection in the strength of 50 mg/ vial Single-Dose Vial (USRLD: Dacogen).

Natco Pharma on Thursday announced that it has launched a tablet for the treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancer in India.

Kitex Garments incorporated a new subsidiary, Kitex Apparel Parks (KAPL), on Thursday, 18 November 2021, by investing a cash consideration of Rs 70 crore.

Sastasundar Ventures said that the Flipkart Group has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace, which owns and operates SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform.

The board of JBM Auto is scheduled on 8 December 2021 to consider the proposal of sub-division of the company's equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)