One 97 Communications, Sapphire Foods, Vedanta in focus

Shares of One 97 Communications will debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 2,150 per share.

Shares of Sapphire Foods India will debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,180 per share.

Vedanta said that its board of directors has decided that, considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals, the company should undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate a full range of options and alternatives (including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships etc.) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure.

Cadila Healthcare received final nod from US FDA and 180-day exclusivity for Nelarabine injection used to treat certain types of Leukemia and Lymphoma.

Bhel said that a cooperation agreement was signed between the company and Zorya Mashproekt, Ukraine at New Delhi on 16 November 2021.

Jindal Drilling and Industries said the company has acquired an offshore jack-up rig 'Jindal Supreme' from Venus Drilling Pte. Ltd. for USD 16.75 million.

The Phoenix Mills informed that CPP Investments has, on November 16, 2021, completed its first tranche of investment in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Private Limited (PCREPL) on private placement basis and by way of secondary acquisition of equity shares held by the company in PCREPL aggregating to Rs.787 crore.

Seacoast Shipping Services informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 November 2021, to consider and approve the sub division of face value of equity shares of the company.

