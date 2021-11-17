Infosys, Biocon, Home First Finance in spotlight

Infosys and MIT Technology Review, a world-renowned technology media brand and its custom publishing division Insights, announced the launch of 'The Cloud Hub', a forum offering insights and learning from successful cloud transformations to help global enterprises accelerate their cloud journey.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Viatris Inc. announced the U.S. launch of interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargineyfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

Westlife Development said that McDonald's has partnered with ITC to add a differentiated fruit beverage, B Natural to the Happy Meal. The new Happy Meal is available across all McDonald's restaurants in West and South India.

Home First Finance Company India said that a meeting of Committee of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India said that a meeting of the Resource Committee of the Directors of the company will be held on 22 November 2021, to consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures to be issued on private placement basis.

Grindwell Norton said that the company has made an investment of Rs.15 lakhs in Cleanwin Energy Three LLP towards Power Purchase.

