CoC approves resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Suspension Of Operation Of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Extended For A Further Period Of Three Months
Balaji Telefilms' subsidiary approves voluntary liquidation
ASSOCHAM Expects RBI- MPC To Take Pragmatic View Of The Economy And Accommodative Stance By The RBI Should Continue
Biopac India Corporation request closure of trading platform on account of liquidation
SBI, Aarti Drugs, CEAT in focus
-
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that the e-voting on resolutions pursuant to the Eighteenth (18th) meeting of the Committee of Creditors of the Company (CoC) concluded on 15 January 2021 at 8 pm IST and the resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (under Option I in terms of the RFRP dated 16 September 2020) was duly approved by CoC by majority voting under section 30(4) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code read with Reg. 39(3) of CIRP Regulations, as the successful resolution plan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU